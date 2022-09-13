Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swisscom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCMWY stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $61.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

