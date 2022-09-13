Sylebra Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,567,876 shares during the period. Renewable Energy Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 5.48% of Renewable Energy Group worth $22,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

REGI remained flat at $61.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

