Sylebra Capital Ltd Purchases 194,517 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,517 shares during the period. TaskUs makes up 2.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 1.52% of TaskUs worth $57,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TASK stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. 25,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. TaskUs’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

