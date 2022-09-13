Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Saleel Awsare Sells 4,000 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00.

Synaptics Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $8.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.64. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

