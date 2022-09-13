T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Stake Raised by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,084 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas owned 2.02% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 112,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,596. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

