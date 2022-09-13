Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after acquiring an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,590,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.