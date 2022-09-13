Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.78

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.51.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.