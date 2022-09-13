Tenere Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tenere Capital LLC reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 126,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,464. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 189.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Match Group to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

