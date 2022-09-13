Tenere Capital LLC Makes New $7.68 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000. Zoetis makes up 2.1% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,925. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

