Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,695.16 or 0.08312435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $417.90 million and approximately $265,995.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00813839 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is gold.tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

