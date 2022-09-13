The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Up 1,263.9% in August

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a growth of 1,263.9% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Flowr Trading Down 1.9 %

FLWPF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 45,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,526. Flowr has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried flowers and pre-rolls. It also has operations in Canada, Portugal, and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

