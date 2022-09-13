The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

NYSE HD traded down $14.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.47. The company had a trading volume of 145,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $290.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.92 and a 200-day moving average of $302.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

