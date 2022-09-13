The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in August

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,332. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWGAY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

