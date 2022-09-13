The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 128.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Trade Desk by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.37. 94,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,705. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 963.42, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

