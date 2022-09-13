Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stephens to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. 50,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,641. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $7,835,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $323,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 73,759 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 995.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 214,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

