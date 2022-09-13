Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stephens to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. 50,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,641. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $7,835,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $323,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 73,759 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 995.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 214,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
