Thomas J. Kelly Sells 16,996 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 4.3 %

MNST stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

