Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.
Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,007. The company has a market capitalization of $268.98 million and a PE ratio of 171.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13.
Several research firms recently commented on THRN. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
