Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

Thorne HealthTech Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,007. The company has a market capitalization of $268.98 million and a PE ratio of 171.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on THRN. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

About Thorne HealthTech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

