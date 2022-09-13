Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. 3,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,967. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.23.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.04.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 21.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

