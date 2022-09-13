Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,112 shares of company stock worth $56,430. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

