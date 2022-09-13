TOP (TOP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76,822.00

TOP (TOP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. TOP has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $76,822.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00064470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00074518 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.