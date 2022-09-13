Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.06. 13,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 750,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Torrid Stock Down 10.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid during the first quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 34.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

