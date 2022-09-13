TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Short Interest Up 129.0% in August

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

TRTL remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Tuesday. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTL. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $49,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

