Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.70

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 68961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Toshiba Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Toshiba Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.