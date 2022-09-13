Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

