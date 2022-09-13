Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRZ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

TRZ opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.03. The company has a market cap of C$116.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

