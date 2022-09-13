Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $20.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

