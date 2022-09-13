Trust Co of Kansas Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $57.30. 96,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,037. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

