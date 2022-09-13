Trust Co of Kansas Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 714,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,577,000 after purchasing an additional 468,070 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $140.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

