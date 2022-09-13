Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $172.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.