Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $172.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.20.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
