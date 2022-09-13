Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Under Armour accounts for about 1.4% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.57% of Under Armour worth $127,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $5,913,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,519,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1,198.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,014.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,045,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Williams Trading lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Williams Capital downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.