Uniswap Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and approximately $137.94 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $6.22 or 0.00029877 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002478 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,167,786 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. Discord | GitHub | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

