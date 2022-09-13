United States Steel (NYSE:X) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of X stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. 11,928,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,325,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in United States Steel by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in United States Steel by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 75,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 44,196 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 713,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

