United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 660.0% in August

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
United Utilities Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,091. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.
United Utilities Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.6811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Utilities Group (UUGRY)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.