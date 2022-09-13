United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 660.0% in August

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,091. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.6811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Utilities Group Company Profile

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,115.00.

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.