UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 117,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $13.57 on Tuesday, hitting $517.68. 66,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,095. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $484.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $528.73 and a 200-day moving average of $510.59.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

