Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 363.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Price Performance
Shares of Universal Media Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
