Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 363.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Universal Media Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

