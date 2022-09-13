Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Univest Financial Stock Performance
Shares of UVSP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 70,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,240. The firm has a market cap of $722.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial
Univest Financial Company Profile
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
See Also
