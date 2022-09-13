Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of UVSP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 70,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,240. The firm has a market cap of $722.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth about $13,200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,389,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 70,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after buying an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

