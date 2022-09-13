Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UE. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. 809,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

