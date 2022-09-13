VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $277.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 787.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 556,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 493,407 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,858.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 399,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 281.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 394,570 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

