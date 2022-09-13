VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $277.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
