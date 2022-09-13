Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VLOWY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 2,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. On average, analysts predict that Vallourec will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLOWY shares. Barclays raised Vallourec from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

