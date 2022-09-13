Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $52,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.21. 6,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.