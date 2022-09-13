Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $327,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,319,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $10.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.12. The stock had a trading volume of 209,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

