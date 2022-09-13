Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,474,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,007,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

VTI traded down $6.19 on Tuesday, hitting $200.46. The company had a trading volume of 86,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

