Vectorspace AI (VXV) Reaches Market Cap of $14.54 Million

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $72,497.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,793,003 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

