Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $9.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

