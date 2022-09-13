Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 1,515,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 504.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

