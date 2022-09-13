Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYBBF. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.