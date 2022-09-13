Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,791. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $648,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

