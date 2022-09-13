Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTY. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 800 ($9.67) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 853.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 882.74. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In other news, insider Earl Sibley acquired 6,172 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

