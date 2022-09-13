Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $756,928,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after purchasing an additional 773,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.