Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Trading Down 2.1 %

WMT traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,824,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,286. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,224,000 after purchasing an additional 617,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,431,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Walmart by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 322,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

