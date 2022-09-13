Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.
WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.29.
WMT traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,824,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,286. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,224,000 after purchasing an additional 617,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,431,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Walmart by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 322,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
